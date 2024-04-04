Mount Growmore Development Takes Two Steps Forward: City Executes Professional Services Agreement to Bid Out and Contract for Sitework

Planning & Zoning Commission Approves Supportive Zoning Amendment

Bridgeport, CT – On March 25th, the City’s Planning and Zoning Commission approved a zoning map amendment that supports the mixed-use development of Mount Growmore; a community-led redevelopment in Bridgeport’s East End neighborhood. Conceived by the nonprofit development organization, The East End Neighborhood Revitalization Zone (“NRZ”) Market & Café Inc., the Mount Growmore project will create a new hydroponic farm and community wellness campus, along with an educational center and training facility on the 2-acre former brownfield site.

In addition, on March 22nd, Mayor Ganim executed a Professional Services Agreement with AECOM Environmental by which the company will work with the East End NRZ Market and Café, Inc. and the City’s Office of Planning and Economic Development to develop the specific bid documents needed for the installation of the underground utility infrastructure and the final environmental capping.

Mayor Ganim stated, “This is a genuine public-private partnership dedicated to reclaiming the infamous Mt. Trashmore site to reimagine it and redevelop it as a clean community farm and civic center for training, jobs, education, and wellness. We’re doing our part to get the site ready. Once we get the utilities installed and the site raised up, the community will really be able to drive the development of the site to realize its vision. We’re excited about that prospect.”

Mr. Keith Williams, President of the East End NRZ Market & Café Inc., added, “With both the zoning approval and this pre-development commitment from the City, we are laying the groundwork for success. He credited the leadership of Debbie Sims, the Community Champion, for attracting significant resources to the effort, including support from the State government, the federal government, and the local government have all contributed. In fact, the project is being touted in several national forums as a model of community-led development. With ongoing support from partners at Yale Center on Climate Change and Health, the University of Connecticut, US Environmental Protection Agency, and from DEEP we expect not only to build out the Mt. Growmore campus, but to bring about real change along neighboring Johnson’s Creek, to clean it up and create good and healthy public access to water.”

The first phase of the development will focus on the hydroponic gardening facility. While that work is being bid out and constructed, the East End NRZ development team intends to engage the broader community in a planning charette to design the balance of the site as well as the Johnson’s Creek reclamation area.

“Honest and true community engagement is essential,” noted Ms. Sims. “We’re going to keep reaching out.”

The City’s Office of Planning & Economic Development anticipates finalizing the sitework specifications for bidding in May, with sitework to begin in the summer.