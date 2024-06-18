Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport News: Drowning UPDATE

Stephen Krauchick

Jun 18, 2024

On Saturday evening, June 15th, at approximately 8PM, Bridgeport Police, Bridgeport Fire, and Emergency Medical Services responded to a residence on Orland Street, of a report of a 3-year-old child found unresponsive in a small 3-foot children’s pool. Upon arrival, first responders immediately began CPR and other life-saving measures on the child. The child was rushed to Bridgeport Hospital and later pronounced dead.

The Detective Bureau responded and took charge of the investigation. Currently, it appears to be an accidental drowning.

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

