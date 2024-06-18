Bridgeport News: Drowning UPDATE

On Saturday evening, June 15th, at approximately 8PM, Bridgeport Police, Bridgeport Fire, and Emergency Medical Services responded to a residence on Orland Street, of a report of a 3-year-old child found unresponsive in a small 3-foot children’s pool. Upon arrival, first responders immediately began CPR and other life-saving measures on the child. The child was rushed to Bridgeport Hospital and later pronounced dead.

The Detective Bureau responded and took charge of the investigation. Currently, it appears to be an accidental drowning.