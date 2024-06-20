Shootout On The West Side

2024-09-19@9:18am–#Bridgeport CT– Bridgeport Emergency Communications received a call of an assault with a firearm in the 1100 block of Iranistan Ave. Reports of multiple persons shooting at each other, 1 victim shot. Several parties have been detained and are being interviewed and evidence is being collected at the scene. 3 different police agencies reporting this as a homicide Bridgeport Police are saying the victim is in critical condition. This is an active investigation. Special thanks to Chief Porter for taking the time to talk to us.

