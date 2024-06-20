Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Arrest Made In Today’s Homicide

ByStephen Krauchick

Jun 19, 2024

On June 19, 2024, at approximately 9:20 a.m., Bridgeport Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1200 block of Iranistan Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found a 24-year-old Bridgeport man with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. AMR Ambulance quickly transported the victim to a nearby hospital, where he later died. The Detective Bureau Homicide Squad has taken charge of the investigation, and the crime scene on Iranistan Avenue has been secured. Forensic Identification Unit Detectives are currently processing the scene.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact Homicide Detective Jeffrey Holtz at 203-581-5293 or use the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS. The victim’s family has been notified, and the department extends its thoughts and prayers to them.

Hommy Rodriguez, a 45-year-old Bridgeport resident, has been arrested for Criminal Attempt – Murder, Assault in the 1st Degree, and Criminal Possession of a Firearm. His bond is set at $1.5 million, and he is scheduled to be arraigned in Bridgeport Superior Court on June 20, 2024. Rodriguez was apprehended within minutes of the shooting by K9 Officer Corey Baldwin and his K9 partner, Ace. Rodriguez complied with the officer’s commands and was taken into custody without incident. The investigation is ongoing.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Man Assaulted

Jun 19, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Shootout On The West Side

Jun 19, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Drowning UPDATE

Jun 18, 2024 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Man Assaulted

Jun 19, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Arrest Made In Today’s Homicide

Jun 19, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
State News

BLUMENTHAL DELIVERS OPENING STATEMENT AT HEARING WITH BOEING CEO DAVE CALHOUN

Jun 19, 2024 Alex
Bridgeport

Shootout On The West Side

Jun 19, 2024 Stephen Krauchick