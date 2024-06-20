Bridgeport News: Arrest Made In Today’s Homicide

On June 19, 2024, at approximately 9:20 a.m., Bridgeport Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1200 block of Iranistan Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found a 24-year-old Bridgeport man with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. AMR Ambulance quickly transported the victim to a nearby hospital, where he later died. The Detective Bureau Homicide Squad has taken charge of the investigation, and the crime scene on Iranistan Avenue has been secured. Forensic Identification Unit Detectives are currently processing the scene.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact Homicide Detective Jeffrey Holtz at 203-581-5293 or use the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS. The victim’s family has been notified, and the department extends its thoughts and prayers to them.

Hommy Rodriguez, a 45-year-old Bridgeport resident, has been arrested for Criminal Attempt – Murder, Assault in the 1st Degree, and Criminal Possession of a Firearm. His bond is set at $1.5 million, and he is scheduled to be arraigned in Bridgeport Superior Court on June 20, 2024. Rodriguez was apprehended within minutes of the shooting by K9 Officer Corey Baldwin and his K9 partner, Ace. Rodriguez complied with the officer’s commands and was taken into custody without incident. The investigation is ongoing.