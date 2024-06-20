Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Man Assaulted

ByStephen Krauchick

Jun 19, 2024

2024-06-19@5:18pm–#Bridgeport CT–A distressing incident occurred involving a male victim and his 3-year-old son. The victim was struck in the face with a pipe while holding his child, resulting in the child falling to the ground on Harral Avenue.

Emergency medical services were immediately dispatched to the scene to provide care for both the father and the child. Both were evaluated and treated for their injuries.

The individual responsible for the attack was promptly identified, apprehended, and transported to the booking facility for further processing.

The incident is under investigation, and further details will be provided as they become available.

By Stephen Krauchick

