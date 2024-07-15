Enjoy the Fairfield Sidewalk Sale & Street Fair

Saturday, July 20 – 10:00am-4:00pm, Rain or Shine

Shopping, Food, Music and More!

The Town of Fairfield’s Office of Community & Economic Development wishes to remind the public that the Fairfield Sidewalk Sale & Street Fair will take place on Saturday, July 20, 2024, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., rain or shine. Select merchants will offer advance sales of discount merchandise beginning on Thursday, July 18th.

Over 50 vendors are expected to participate in Fairfield Center, setting up stands and offering a variety of merchandise for sale along the Post Road from Coco & Company in Southport to the Heritage Square Shopping Center to the Promenade at the Brick Walk. Admission to the event, which is being co-sponsored by the Town of Fairfield and the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce, is free.

Sherman Green will feature an inflatable bounce house as part of a sponsored Kid’s Zone as well as vendors and musical entertainment, including the Star 99.9 street team, to appeal to the entire family. Members of the Fairfield Teen Theatre Company will also be presenting at 11:00 a.m. a preview of their upcoming stage production of “Chicago Teen Edition!”

This year’s event will feature live musical entertainment at multiple venues scattered throughout the downtown. Musicians will be playing throughout the day at venues set up at the Sherman Green, in front of the SHU Community Theater, and near the Fairfield University Store at 1499 Post Road.

Stop by the Experience Fairfield Tent on Sherman Green to sign up for our monthly newsletter and receive a complimentary limited edition commemorative poster, while supplies last! For additional information on participating vendors, restaurants, music and activities, please visit www.experiencefairfieldct.org/sidewalk-sale.

Sponsors for this year’s event include 203 Local, ConnectFairfield, Bankwell, Massage Envy, Kids First Pediatric Dentistry / First Impressions Orthodontics, Jaguar Land Rover Fairfield, Star 99.9, and Hearst Connecticut Media Group.