LOCAL RESIDENT DROWNS WHILE SWIMMING AT TRUMBULL’S PINEWOOD LAKE

A Trumbull man died late Wednesday, July 3, 2024, after his body was pulled from the water at Pinewood Lake, in the Nichols section of Trumbull, just after 7:00 p.m. William Krahe, age 38, was transported to Saint Vincent’s Medical Center where he was pronounced dead after police and re department personnel located him underwater and brought him to shore. Krahe had been at the lake with family members and was swimming near a oating dock that is anchored a short distance from the shoreline beach, when he went under the water and did not surface. Initially, lifeguards and other swimmers searched the area and attempted to locate him but were unsuccessful. Assisted by Nichols Fire Captain John Plofkin, Trumbull Police Sergeant Robert Harry, who is a member of the department’s Dive Team, located Krahe at the bottom of the lake and was able to bring him to the surface. Plofkin and Harry then got Krahe into their small rescue boat, where additional members of the Nichols and Trumbull Center Fire departments helped administer medical treatment while moving ashore.

Once on shore, Trumbull EMS took over medical treatment and provided transportation to the hospital. The Pinewood Lake and beach area were temporarily closed late Wednesday and early Thursday. Police interviewed witnesses on scene as part of the investigation, and preliminary information indicated that the drowning was accidental. The Pinewood Lake Association is a private community organization in the Nichols section of Trumbull, where their property includes the lake, a small beach, and a clubhouse, on approximately sixty (60) acres. Membership is restricted and managed by the Association.