Town of Fairfield Social Services Launches Outreach Registry for Vulnerable Residents

Fairfield, CT – July 9, 2024 – Fairfield Social Services is pleased to announce the launch of an Outreach Registry aimed at ensuring the safety and well-being of vulnerable residents during town-wide emergencies. This initiative is designed to provide essential support by offering wellness calls to those who may require assistance during critical situations.

The Outreach Registry is specifically tailored for Fairfield residents who are 65 years and older, as well as individuals who are homebound or disabled. Residents who wish to be included in this registry are encouraged to complete a simple form to express their interest in receiving wellness calls during emergencies.

To register, interested individuals can complete the form available on the Fairfield Social Services website or request one by contacting Social Services directly. Completed forms can be submitted via email to socialservices@fairfieldct.org or mailed to Fairfield Social Services at 100 Mona Terrace, Fairfield, CT 06824.

“We understand the importance of community support, especially during challenging times,” said Julie DeMarco, Director of Fairfield Social Services. “The Outreach Registry is a proactive measure to ensure that our vulnerable residents receive the assistance they need when it matters most.”

For more information about the Outreach Registry or to request a registration form, please contact Fairfield Social Services at 203-256-3170 or visit our webpage.

About Fairfield Social Services

Fairfield Social Services is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for all residents by providing comprehensive support and resources. Through various programs and initiatives, including the Outreach Registry, Fairfield Social Services strives to promote independence, well-being, and community resilience.