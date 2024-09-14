Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Ansonia

Ansonia Homicide-Suicide: New Details Emerge

ByStephen Krauchick

Sep 12, 2024

This morning at approximately 5:00 A.M. the Ansonia Police Department received a 911 call reporting a serious assault in a residence on Westfield Avenue. The first officers on scene found a female and male inside the residence, both suffering from gunshot wounds. The female was shot multiple times in the torso, she was transported to a local hospital for treatment and unfortunately succumbed to her injuries. The male was shot once in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene. While we are still involved in an active investigation, all the information to this point indicates the male shot the female multiple times before shooting himself. It appears that the male forced entry into the home and confronted the female before shooting her then himself. There were two other people inside the residence, they were not involved in the incident and were unharmed.

The female has been identified as Miguelina Lebron, age 45, of Ansonia and the male has been identified as Yanis Tavarez, age 47, of Bridgeport. Lebron and Tavarez were divorced and the incident took place at Lebron’s residence.

The Ansonia Police Department would like to thank the Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crimes, Derby Police Department, Seymour Police Department, the Department of Children and Families Milford Office, and Yale Trauma Clinical Services for their assistance during this investigation.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Ansonia

Ansonia News: Two Suspicious Deaths

Sep 12, 2024 Stephen Krauchick

