Ansonia Homicide-Suicide: New Details Emerge

This morning at approximately 5:00 A.M. the Ansonia Police Department received a 911 call reporting a serious assault in a residence on Westfield Avenue. The first officers on scene found a female and male inside the residence, both suffering from gunshot wounds. The female was shot multiple times in the torso, she was transported to a local hospital for treatment and unfortunately succumbed to her injuries. The male was shot once in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene. While we are still involved in an active investigation, all the information to this point indicates the male shot the female multiple times before shooting himself. It appears that the male forced entry into the home and confronted the female before shooting her then himself. There were two other people inside the residence, they were not involved in the incident and were unharmed.

The female has been identified as Miguelina Lebron, age 45, of Ansonia and the male has been identified as Yanis Tavarez, age 47, of Bridgeport. Lebron and Tavarez were divorced and the incident took place at Lebron’s residence.

The Ansonia Police Department would like to thank the Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crimes, Derby Police Department, Seymour Police Department, the Department of Children and Families Milford Office, and Yale Trauma Clinical Services for their assistance during this investigation.