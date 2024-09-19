Arrest Made in Ansonia School Threat

This morning, 9/19/2024, at about 6:40 A.M., the Ansonia Police Department received a complaint about a threat to the Ansonia Public Schools posted on social media. The Ansonia Board of Education was notified and a decision was made to cancel school. Our Patrol Division and Detective Bureau were able to interview several potential witnesses. During the interview process a 13 year-old female juvenile confessed to making the post and she was arrested. The juvenile was referred to Juvenile Court for Threatening First Degree and Breach of Peace Second Degree.

Chief Williams commends the actions of the Ansonia Police Department’s Patrol Division and Detective Bureau for their quick response and coordinated effort to secure the schools and investigate the threat.

Working in conjunction with the Ansonia Board of Education and Superintendent Joseph DiBacco, we would like to release the following statement to all the parents and guardians.

Please speak to your children about how to communicate (i.e. email, social media) in an appropriate manner. Please know that all threats to our schools or students are taken very seriously and are investigated thoroughly.

We encourage parents to speak with your child about making the right choices and the potential consequences of their actions.

Tomorrow, Friday, September 20th, the Ansonia Public Schools will resume a regular schedule of classes. We appreciate your help as we work together to keep all of our students safe and help them make positive choices for themselves and our community.