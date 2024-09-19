Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Shelton News: Woman in Cow Costume Sells Milk on Ojibwa Rd

ByStephen Krauchick

Sep 18, 2024

A Resident of Ojibwa Trail/Road in Shelton had quite the moo-ving experience just now when police were called to investigate a a woman, dressed as a cow, was spotted selling milk door-to-door. The unusual vendor caught the eye of concerned neighbors, who dialed authorities after hearing the udderly strange sales pitch.

While no laws were broken, authorities gave her a stern warning. No charges were filed, but it’s safe to say this cow-tastrophe was a bum-steer according to unconfirmed radio reports. Stew Leonard was NOT available for comment.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

