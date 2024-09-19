Shelton News: Woman in Cow Costume Sells Milk on Ojibwa Rd

A Resident of Ojibwa Trail/Road in Shelton had quite the moo-ving experience just now when police were called to investigate a a woman, dressed as a cow, was spotted selling milk door-to-door. The unusual vendor caught the eye of concerned neighbors, who dialed authorities after hearing the udderly strange sales pitch.

While no laws were broken, authorities gave her a stern warning. No charges were filed, but it’s safe to say this cow-tastrophe was a bum-steer according to unconfirmed radio reports. Stew Leonard was NOT available for comment.