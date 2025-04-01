Ansonia Man Arrested After Guns and Drugs Found in Abandoned Duffel Bag

During the month of March, the Bridgeport Police Task Force conducted an investigation into G’s Smoke Shop, located at the intersection of Middle Street and John Street. Search warrants were obtained in connection with illegal firearms and unauthorized marijuana sales.

On March twenty-eighth, two thousand twenty-five, Task Force officers executed search warrants on both the smoke shop and an apartment located above the store. As a result of the search, officers seized a loaded nine-millimeter handgun, approximately eighty-six and a half pounds of marijuana products, approximately ten pounds of hallucinogenic mushroom products, and more than one hundred sixty-five thousand dollars in U.S. currency.

The subject of the investigation, forty-two-year-old Gabriel Rodriguez of Bridgeport, is a convicted felon. He was charged with multiple firearm and narcotics violations, including criminal possession of a firearm and possession of hallucinogens, as well as possession of more than one kilogram of marijuana with intent to sell.