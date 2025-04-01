Ansonia Man Arrested After Guns and Drugs Found in Abandoned Duffel Bag

On May 22, 2024 the Ansonia Police Department received an abandoned property complaint regarding a duffel bag containing drugs and guns left in a common hallway of an apartment building in the 200 block of Main Street. When officers recovered the bag they located seven firearms, several different drugs to include cocaine, marijuana, fentanyl, methamphetamine, tramadol and ecstasy, and drug packaging material. One of the guns in the bag was reported stolen from Trumbull in 2003. Detective Kristen Hunt and Detective Shawn Mendenhall continued the investigation using surveillance and video from the surrounding businesses. They were able to identify a potential suspect through DNA and Detective Hunt was able to obtain an arrest warrant.

On March 18, 2025, Geoffrey Feliciano, age 37, of Ansonia was taken into custody and charged with Possession with Intent to Sell Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Sell Narcotics, Possession with Intent to Sell Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Sell Hallucinogen, Possession with Intent to Sell Marijuana, Possession of a Controlled Substance 4 counts, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Theft of Firearm, Failure to Obtain Serial Number Firearm 4 counts, Improper Storage of Firearm 7 counts, Reckless Endangerment First Degree, and Risk of Injury. Feliciano posted a court set $100,000.00 bond and his next court date is April 9, 2025 at Derby Superior Court.

All arrestees are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.