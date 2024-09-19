Four-Vehicle Crash in Bridgeport Leaves One Driver in Critical Condition

On September 18, 2024, at approximately 10:09AM, the Emergency Operations Center received a call for a collision involving four vehicles. The collision occurred near the intersection of East Main Street and York Street. The caller reported, an operator of a black Toyota Camry struck several cars, and possibly had a seizure. Bridgeport Fire Engine 15, American Medical Response (AMR), Bridgeport Police Officers, and the Bridgeport Serious Crash Investigation Team responded to the location. After a preliminary investigation, it was determined a 43-year-old, Bridgeport resident was operating a 2009 black Toyota Camry and traveling north on East Main Street.

The 43-year-old operator of the 2009 black Toyota Camry crossed into the southbound lane and struck a 2023 tan Chevy Malibu near the intersection of East Main Street and York Street. The 2009 black Toyota Camry continued traveling in the southbound shoulder of East Main Street and struck the front of a parked (unoccupied) 2007 Toyota Camry and pushed the vehicle onto the sidewalk. The 2009 black Toyota Camry continued traveling south and struck a parked (unoccupied) 2000 black Cadillac Escalade and came to rest.

The 43-year-old operator of the 2009 black Toyota Camry was removed from the vehicle by AMR, and Bridgeport Firemen, and transported to the Bridgeport Hospital Emergency Center. The 43-year-old operator is listed in critical condition. The 40-year-old operator of the 2023 tan Chevy Malibu and her 59-year-old passenger didn’t sustain any injuries from the collision.

The serious collision is being investigated by the Bridgeport Police Traffic Division Officer E. Quiles. I am asking anyone with information pertaining to this collision to contact the Traffic Division at (203) 576-7640 or the Bridgeport Police Tips Hotline at (203) 576-TIPS. Officer E. Quiles can be reached at Eroildo.Quiles@bridgeportct.gov.