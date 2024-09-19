Bridgeport City Officials On School Threats

Bridgeport, CT – Due to the alarming incident that recently involved multiple schools throughout the Bridgeport Public School District, the City of Bridgeport, the Bridgeport Police Department, and the Bridgeport Board of Education would like to reassure all parents, students, staff members, and all other residents of the community that safety remains the top priority. This issue has significantly impacted the Bridgeport community as a whole and is not to be taken lightly. Because of this, the Bridgeport Police Department used all necessary resources, including working closely with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), to find the individual responsible for the incident. At this time, the individual has been arrested and all City entities have determined that a threat no longer remains within the Bridgeport Public Schools, with hopes that a peace of mind will be gradually brought to the community.

Mayor Ganim stated, “Keeping our residents safe is always a top priority of mine, and that includes our Bridgeport Public school students, staff members, and parents. A situation like this is of extreme concern and we take this very seriously. I want to express my gratitude to our Bridgeport Police Department for acting swiftly and making an arrest while also mitigating this issue in the most efficient way possible.”

Chief Roderick Porter stated, “The Bridgeport Police Department would like to ensure our community that the safety of our students and staff is a priority. We would like to thank our Patrol Division, Detective Bureau, and our federal partners for working together on this case in such a timely manner.”

Superintendent Dr. Carmela Levy-David stated, “The last 24 hours have created a great deal of fear and anxiety for all members of our community as we face these challenging times together. Our number one priority is the safety of students and staff; ensuring that everyone is able to go home to their families at the end of the school day. We will continue to face difficult days together, and we will continue to improve where needed to ensure the protection of our schools.”

The City of Bridgeport, the Bridgeport Police Department, and the Bridgeport Board of Education would like to remind all parents, students, staff, and residents of the community that safety plans are currently in place within each Bridgeport Public School and are to be used as mandatory guidelines when emergencies arise. All City entities are also reminding everyone to remain vigilant and make immediate reports to the Bridgeport Police Department if any threats are made throughout the Bridgeport Public School District.