Greenfield Hill Commons to Host Two Fall Events

Fairfield, CT – The merchants of Greenfield Hill Commons will be hosting two exciting events this fall! Stop by and see what Greenfield Hill Commons has to offer, located at 75 Hillside Road in Fairfield! On Sunday, September 29th, take part in the inaugural Chalk Art Festival, which will benefit the Friends of the Fairfield Public Library. All ages and skillsets are invited to take part and show off their artistic abilities through the use of chalk! For more information or to register, go here.

The Scarecrow Contest returns this fall, once again benefitting the Norma Pfriem Breast Center in Fairfield and their Pink Pledge initiative. Get together with your family, friends, neighbors, or colleagues and make a scarecrow for a good cause! For more information and to register, go here.

