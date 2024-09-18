Fairfield Restaurant Week will return from October 21 through November 3, 2024. The Town of Fairfield’s Office of Community & Economic Development is pleased to announce that the popular event, now in its thirteenth year, will make its return on Monday, October 21st and run through Sunday, November 3rd. More than two dozen restaurants are expected to participate in this year’s event with special prix fixe lunch and dinner menus showcasing their finest culinary offerings.

“We hope that residents and visitors alike will be able to enjoy and support the many great restaurants that Fairfield has to offer,” stated Mark Barnhart, Fairfield’s Director of Community & Economic Development. This year’s event will again run two full weeks, giving patrons more time to visit their favorite eating establishments. The Town of Fairfield is pleased to have Fairfield University as a returning sponsor of this year’s event. “One of the many reasons why our students, faculty, and staff love being at Fairfield University is the diverse restaurants, eateries, and take-out establishments that the Town of Fairfield has to offer,” said Jennifer Anderson, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Fairfield University. “The Fairfield University community adds to the vibrancy of downtown and supports many local businesses throughout the year. We enjoy working with the Town and its Economic Development team to help promote Fairfield’s vibrant dining scene and all that there is to see and do in Fairfield.”

Mr. Barnhart added, “We are very appreciative of Fairfield University’s continued support of Fairfield Restaurant Week as well as our many other initiatives throughout the year. Fairfield University has been a terrific community partner and we are grateful for all that the University does to help make Fairfield such a great place to live, work, and play.” Full-service restaurants wishing to participate in Fairfield Restaurant Week or businesses interested in sponsorship opportunities should contact Mark Barnhart, Director of Community and Economic Development, at (203) 256-3120 or mbarnhart@fairfieldct.org for more information.