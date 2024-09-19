Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Stratford

Stratford News: Gun Found At School UPDATE

ByStephen Krauchick

Sep 19, 2024

A firearm was discovered on the grounds of Nichols Elementary School during the evening of September 18, 2024. It was found covered in dirt and debris, both inside and out, and had rusted significantly from prolonged exposure to the elements. The firearm matches the description of one reported missing after an incident that occurred nearby in 2017.

The Detective Bureau is currently investigating whether there is a connection between this firearm and the 2017 incident. Authorities have confirmed that the firearm posed no immediate threat to the public, as it appears to be inoperable due to its current condition.

