Update on Construction at the intersection of Main Street and Whitney Avenue

The long-awaited traffic signalization project at the intersection of Main Street and Whitney Avenue will enter its final stage on Monday, September 23, 2024. Vertical structures have been received and prepared for installation. Cranes will be operating from adjacent parking areas and Whitney Avenue during the week of September 23rd. The installation of the traffic signal and control systems is expected to take approximately 2-3 weeks.

Sidewalk installation will be ongoing from the intersection at Whitney Avenue to Dunkin Donuts for the next few weeks, followed by milling and paving along Main Street, weather permitting, during the week of October 14th.

Please be sure to anticipate delays and plan accordingly.