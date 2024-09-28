Trumbull News: Pedestrian Struck

Police UPDATE: Trumbull Police are now on the scene of a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian on Church Hill Road (Route 127) in Trumbull, near the intersection of Main Street (Route 111). The crash involves serious injuries and the roadway in this area will be closed for several hours. Church Hill Road will be closed between Quality Street and Main Street, and Main Street will be closed to Church Hill Road for the next several hours. The Trumbull Police received several 911 calls, on Saturday, September 28, at approximately 7:20 PM, reporting a single motor vehicle striking a pedestrian on Church Hill Road near Main Street. The vehicle had also collided with a fire hydrant and came to rest against a pole causing heavy damage to the vehicle, and serious injuries to the pedestrian. First responding Trumbull police officers rendered medical aid to the victim and secured the scene. Trumbull EMS arrived on scene to treat and eventually transport the victim to an area hospital. Long Hill and Trumbull Center Fire Departments also arrived on scene to assist and secure the scene.

The Trumbull Police Department’s Traffic Divisions is currently investigating this incident. The cause of the accident and severity of injuries have not been determined at this time. The identities of those involved are being withheld at this time.

