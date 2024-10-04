Stolen Car Pursuit Ends in Crash, Two Arrested

A vehicle pursuit and arrest followed a stolen car incident this morning. At around 9:30 AM, a Wilton Police vehicle was struck by a stolen grey Mazda occupied by two men, which fled toward the Merritt Parkway. The Mazda had been stolen at gunpoint in Bridgeport on September 26.

Fairfield Police spotted the Mazda shortly after, and a pursuit ensued when the driver accelerated. The vehicle exited at Exit 51, where officers tried to deploy tire deflation devices, but the driver re-entered the Merritt Parkway, driving in the wrong direction. At 9:47 AM, the stolen vehicle collided with another vehicle carrying five occupants. Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported.

The two suspects fled on foot. One, identified as 21-year-old Elijah Holloman of Bridgeport, was quickly apprehended by a Fairfield K9 officer. The second suspect, 26-year-old Dominique Adrian Reid, was arrested later after being found at Fairfield Police Department Headquarters while trying to bond out Holloman.

Both suspects were charged with multiple offenses, including larceny of a motor vehicle and interfering with an officer. They are being held on $100,000 bond each.