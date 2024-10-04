Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Stolen Car Pursuit Ends in Crash, Two Arrested

ByStephen Krauchick

Oct 4, 2024

A vehicle pursuit and arrest followed a stolen car incident this morning. At around 9:30 AM, a Wilton Police vehicle was struck by a stolen grey Mazda occupied by two men, which fled toward the Merritt Parkway. The Mazda had been stolen at gunpoint in Bridgeport on September 26.

Fairfield Police spotted the Mazda shortly after, and a pursuit ensued when the driver accelerated. The vehicle exited at Exit 51, where officers tried to deploy tire deflation devices, but the driver re-entered the Merritt Parkway, driving in the wrong direction. At 9:47 AM, the stolen vehicle collided with another vehicle carrying five occupants. Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported.

The two suspects fled on foot. One, identified as 21-year-old Elijah Holloman of Bridgeport, was quickly apprehended by a Fairfield K9 officer. The second suspect, 26-year-old Dominique Adrian Reid, was arrested later after being found at Fairfield Police Department Headquarters while trying to bond out Holloman.

Both suspects were charged with multiple offenses, including larceny of a motor vehicle and interfering with an officer. They are being held on $100,000 bond each.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

