The City of Bridgeport Announces 2024 Citywide Milling & Paving

Bridgeport, CT – The City of Bridgeport has announced that the Department of Public Facilities will begin milling and road paving throughout the City beginning Monday, October 7, 2024. Milling and paving will begin in the 139th District and will continue throughout various neighborhoods, finishing in the 136th District.

Please note, “milling” is the process of grinding and removing the current top layer of pavement. Drivers are advised to use caution during the milling process.

During this time, drivers are advised of the following:

Adhere to “No Parking” signs: all areas will be enforced 24 hours ahead of paving; cars will be towed if interruption to paving occurs.

Follow any “Detour” signs: drivers may need additional time to reach your destination so please plan accordingly.

Drive carefully: drivers should be mindful of raised structures, manhole covers, and rough edges or bumps at paving limits.

For more information on district information and paving & milling schedules, visit the 2024 Milling & Paving webpage at www.bridgeportct.gov/2024-milling-paving.