The Trumbull Health Department will offer flu shots starting Monday, September 23, 2024

The Trumbull Health Department will be offering flu shots on various dates starting Monday, September 23, 2024, at 335 White Plains Rd. Walk-in clinics will be held on the following dates and times:

September 23 : 10 AM – 12 PM & 2 PM – 5 PM

: 10 AM – 12 PM & 2 PM – 5 PM September 25 : 10 AM – 12 PM & 2 PM – 5 PM

: 10 AM – 12 PM & 2 PM – 5 PM September 30 : 10 AM – 12 PM & 2 PM – 5 PM

: 10 AM – 12 PM & 2 PM – 5 PM October 2 : 5 PM – 7 PM

: 5 PM – 7 PM October 7 : 5 PM – 7 PM

: 5 PM – 7 PM October 8 : 10 AM – 12 PM & 2 PM – 5 PM

: 10 AM – 12 PM & 2 PM – 5 PM October 10 : 10 AM – 12 PM & 2 PM – 5 PM

: 10 AM – 12 PM & 2 PM – 5 PM October 18 : 3 PM – 6 PM

: 3 PM – 6 PM October 22 : 5 PM – 7 PM

: 5 PM – 7 PM October 24 : 10 AM – 12 PM & 2 PM – 5 PM

: 10 AM – 12 PM & 2 PM – 5 PM October 29: 5 PM – 7 PM

Flu clinics will also be held at the Trumbull Senior Center, located at 23 Priscilla Place:

October 15 : 10 AM – 12 PM

: 10 AM – 12 PM October 21: 12 PM – 2 PM

The flu vaccines are available for individuals 5 years and older, while high-dose vaccines are offered for those aged 65 and older. Most major insurances are accepted. For those without insurance, the cost is $35 for the standard dose and $75 for the high dose. No appointment is necessary.

Please bring your license and insurance card(s) and wear short sleeves for convenience. Times and dates are subject to change, and vaccines will be offered while supplies last. For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact the Trumbull Health Department at 203-452-1030 or visit www.trumbull-ct.gov for updated clinic schedules.