Westport Firefighters Respond to Serious Crash Involving Two Trucks

Westport firefighters were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash involving two trucks. One occupant was reported trapped inside a vehicle, and a truck had rolled over. The initial response included Engine 2, Rescue 3, and the Shift Commander, with Engine 6 added for extrication assistance.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a utility truck with heavy front-end damage and one occupant trapped inside. There was an active diesel leak, and a roll-off truck was heavily damaged and on its side. Firefighters deployed a protective hose line due to the diesel leak and stabilized the utility truck before using battery-operated rescue tools to extricate the trapped occupant in under 10 minutes. Simultaneously, other firefighters worked to stabilize the rolled-over truck.

A total of five occupants from both vehicles were evaluated by Westport Emergency Medical Services (WEMS), with three transported to the hospital for further treatment. CT DEEP was contacted to oversee cleanup efforts related to the diesel spill.

Westport Police remained on the scene to investigate and manage traffic control. Roseville Road was closed for approximately six hours during the incident and cleanup. Fire department units cleared the scene at 10:27 AM.