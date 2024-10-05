Bridgeport News: Officer Involved Shooting

On October 5, 2024, Bridgeport Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Terry Place following reports of an emotionally disturbed person. Upon arrival, officers encountered a male suspect who brandished a knife, leading to an officer-involved shooting. The suspect, identified as 45-year-old Huntley Jackson of Bridgeport, CT, was transported to Saint Vincent’s Hospital and is currently listed in critical condition. He is under arrest for Criminal Attempt – Murder, Assault in the 1st Degree, Assault on a Public Safety Officer, Threatening in the 2nd Degree, Interfering/Resisting Arrest, and Carrying a Dangerous Weapon, with a bond set at $1 million.

One of the primary responding officers was assaulted and stabbed by the suspect in the shoulder, neck, and head. The officer was promptly transported to an area hospital for treatment and has since been released.

As mandated by the Connecticut Police Accountability Act, a thorough investigation into the use of deadly force will be conducted by the Office of the Inspector General, the Connecticut State Police Western District Major Crime Squad, and the Office of the State’s Attorney – Judicial District of Bridgeport. Bridgeport Police Chief Roderick Porter Sr. expresses confidence in the Office of the Inspector General to ensure a comprehensive, transparent, and impartial investigation. In accordance with department protocol, the officer(s) involved in this incident will be placed on modified duty pending the investigation’s outcome.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact the Office of the Inspector General at (203) 806-1595. Further developments will be provided by the Office of the Inspector General.