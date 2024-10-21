Bridgeport News: Worker Rescued from Basement Collapse on Stratford Avenue

Bridgeport first responders successfully rescued a 35-year-old construction worker who was trapped in the basement of a building under construction on the 1000 block of Stratford Avenue. The worker became stuck after part of the building’s stone foundation collapsed, burying him up to his knees in debris.

Bridgeport Fire Chief Lance Edwards stated that the collapse occurred around 9:10 a.m., while the worker was believed to be performing work in the basement. After a secondary collapse, first responders had to shore up the unstable structure before continuing the rescue.

“Our team worked tirelessly to ensure the worker was removed safely despite the difficult conditions,” said Chief Edwards. “The worker was standing and buried up to his knees when we found him, and it took over two hours of careful work to get him out.”

The worker was transported to the hospital, and while he sustained injuries to his lower extremities, they are not considered life-threatening. Investigations by OSHA and local officials are ongoing to determine the cause of the collapse and ensure the site’s safety.

Mayor Joe Ganim was present at the scene and praised the efforts of the Bridgeport Fire Department and other first responders. “Their quick response and technical expertise turned what could have been a disaster into a successful rescue,” he said.

The building, which had previously been damaged by fire five years ago, remains under investigation. No one else was inside the structure at the time of the collapse. Further updates will be provided as investigations continue.