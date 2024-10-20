Intoxicated Suspect Arrested After Assault and Firearm Incident on Maplewood Ave

On October 19, 2024, Officer S. Singh, along with Officers J. Motasky, D. Bahr, M. Cuno, and J. Bastidas, responded to a report of an assault with a dangerous weapon in the 300th block of Maplewood Ave. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim, who had been assaulted with a tree branch and sustained a laceration to the forehead. The victim was transported to the hospital for medical evaluation.

Officers successfully apprehended the suspect, who was heavily intoxicated, and recovered a firearm at the scene. Due to the suspect’s level of intoxication, he was also transported to the hospital for further evaluation, where Officer Bastidas remained with him until his discharge.

All officers involved submitted incident reports and turned in evidence. Officers Motasky and Cuno also completed use of force reports. Body-worn camera footage from the incident was reviewed. All officers did an excellent job managing the situation and ensuring the safety of everyone involved.

Oscar Espejo-Gonzalez, age 56, of Bridgeport, has been charged with breach of peace in the second degree, illegal alteration of a firearm, illegal carrying of a firearm under the influence of drugs or alcohol, threatening in the first degree, assault in the second degree, and reckless endangerment in the first degree. His bond has been set at $75,000.00.