Update from Bridgeport Police:

On October 20, 2024, at approximately 11:20 am Bridgeport Police responded to the 200 block of Goddard Avenue on report(s) of a person shot in the street. Patrol officers responded to the area and located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was transported to an area hospital via AMR ambulance where he is listed in critical condition.

The Detective Bureau has responded and taken charge of the criminal investigation. A crime scene has been secured on Goddard Avenue between Cogswell Street and Rockland Street. Multiple items of evidence have been observed at the scene. Those items, and more, will be collected and processed by the Police Department’s Forensic Identification Unit.

Detectives are currently canvassing the area, identifying witnesses, and documenting their investigation. The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for your help in solving this crime. Anyone with information is asked to contact the case officer, Detective Jeffrey Holtz, at 203-581-5243. Citizens can also utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips line at 203 576-TIPS.

No further information is available at this time.

Bridgeport Police are investigating a shooting inside a home on Goddard Avenue. Unconfirmed radio reports said the person was shot in the head but was still alive when they transported to the hospital. Police confirmed a preliminary report of aggravated assault with a firearm.

2024-10-10@11:58am–#Bridgeport CT