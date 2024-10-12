Fatal Crash on Route 8 Under Investigation

Trumbull, CT – On October 11, 2024, at approximately 11:07 AM, Connecticut State Police from Troop G responded to a fatal motor vehicle crash on Route 8 Southbound near Exit 7 in Trumbull.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the vehicle, driven by Leonel Diaz, veered off the roadway into the grassy shoulder and collided with a rock wall for unknown reasons. Mr. Diaz was transported to St. Vincent’s Medical Center by Trumbull EMS with serious injuries.

A passenger in the vehicle, Maria Nieves, suffered life-threatening injuries and was also transported to St. Vincent’s Medical Center, where she was later pronounced deceased.

The Connecticut State Police Collision Analysis & Reconstruction Squad is assisting in the investigation, which remains ongoing. Anyone who witnessed this accident or has dash camera footage is asked to contact Trooper Michael Trudeau #1141 at Troop G in Bridgeport at 860-696-2500 or by email at michael.trudeau@ct.gov.