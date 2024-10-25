Klein Memorial Upgrades

BRIDGEPORT—The Kline Memorial Auditorium, a historic theater serving the community since its opening in 1940, has begun a significant construction project—the first of its kind in the venue’s 84-year history. Executive Director Lawrence Caso shared insights into the long-awaited renovations, set to enhance both accessibility and functionality for patrons and staff alike.

With approximately 70,000 visitors each year, the Kline Memorial is widely celebrated, but it has long faced limitations in accessibility. The new construction will address this by installing the venue’s first elevator, allowing patrons with mobility challenges to reach the mezzanine and enjoy the art gallery—a space that showcases rotating exhibits by local artists.

The project also includes the addition of a ground-floor wheelchair-accessible restroom, a conference room, and three new offices. The elevator shaft, located along one side of the building, will provide visitors with an enhanced view and easier access to the theater’s upper level, opening up experiences many have previously missed.

“This elevator has been our most requested addition,” Caso explained. “Many patrons miss the chance to view the art gallery upstairs because they can’t make it up the stairs. Now, they’ll finally be able to take the elevator up and enjoy all we have to offer.”

In 2016, the theater received a state grant that funded technical upgrades, including new lighting, an upgraded audio system, and the theater’s first video projection system. Following the completion of these upgrades in 2017, this final construction phase is set to complete the grant’s goals, transforming the Kline Memorial Auditorium into a more accessible and welcoming community space for all.