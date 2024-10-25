Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport

Bridgeport Police Arrest Man with Firearm and Fentanyl After Foot Chase, Assault on Officer

ByAlex

Oct 25, 2024

On October 23, 2024, at approximately 10:59 PM, Bridgeport Police officers stopped a gray Nissan Altima at the intersection of Maple Street and Kossuth Street. The vehicle had been blocking the roadway in an area known for recent violent crimes and gunfire.

During the investigation, officers discovered that a passenger, Kavon Roberts, was carrying a silver Smith & Wesson .40 caliber firearm in his waistband. Roberts attempted to flee on foot, leading officers on a chase into a backyard on Beach Street. While trying to prevent Roberts from jumping over a fence, one officer was bitten on the hand. Roberts was eventually found hiding under some stairs in a neighboring yard. A search revealed 10 wax paper folds in his pocket, which tested positive for fentanyl.

Roberts was charged with several offenses, including failure to wear a seatbelt, interfering with an officer, assaulting a public safety officer, criminal possession of a firearm (two counts), illegal purchase of a high-capacity magazine, and possession of a controlled substance.

The firearm recovered was a Smith & Wesson SD40VE with a 13-round magazine and 14 live .40 caliber rounds. Roberts’ bond was set at $150,000.

The Bridgeport Police Patrol Division remains committed to protecting the community and removing illegal firearms from the streets.

By Alex

Related Post

Bridgeport

Today’s Vehicle Fire

Oct 24, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Head On Crash!

Oct 24, 2024 Alex
Bridgeport

Bus Patrol

Oct 23, 2024 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Bridgeport

Bridgeport Police Arrest Man with Firearm and Fentanyl After Foot Chase, Assault on Officer

Oct 25, 2024 Alex
Bridgeport

Today’s Vehicle Fire

Oct 24, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Milford Uncategorized

Milford Man Arrested for Burglary and Larceny

Oct 24, 2024 Alex
Trumbull Westport

Prescription Drug Take Back Day on October 26 in Westport and Trumbull

Oct 24, 2024 Alex