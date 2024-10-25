Bridgeport Police Arrest Man with Firearm and Fentanyl After Foot Chase, Assault on Officer

On October 23, 2024, at approximately 10:59 PM, Bridgeport Police officers stopped a gray Nissan Altima at the intersection of Maple Street and Kossuth Street. The vehicle had been blocking the roadway in an area known for recent violent crimes and gunfire.

During the investigation, officers discovered that a passenger, Kavon Roberts, was carrying a silver Smith & Wesson .40 caliber firearm in his waistband. Roberts attempted to flee on foot, leading officers on a chase into a backyard on Beach Street. While trying to prevent Roberts from jumping over a fence, one officer was bitten on the hand. Roberts was eventually found hiding under some stairs in a neighboring yard. A search revealed 10 wax paper folds in his pocket, which tested positive for fentanyl.

Roberts was charged with several offenses, including failure to wear a seatbelt, interfering with an officer, assaulting a public safety officer, criminal possession of a firearm (two counts), illegal purchase of a high-capacity magazine, and possession of a controlled substance.

The firearm recovered was a Smith & Wesson SD40VE with a 13-round magazine and 14 live .40 caliber rounds. Roberts’ bond was set at $150,000.

The Bridgeport Police Patrol Division remains committed to protecting the community and removing illegal firearms from the streets.