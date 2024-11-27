Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport Fire Department Graduates 17 Recruits from Class 03-2024

ByStephen Krauchick

Nov 26, 2024

Bridgeport, CT – The Bridgeport Fire Department welcomed 17 new firefighters during a graduation ceremony on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, at the Common Council Chambers, 45 Lyon Terrace. Among the graduates of Recruit Class 03-2024 was one female firefighter, highlighting a step forward for diversity within the department.

The recruits successfully completed a demanding training program that included physical conditioning, tactical operations, and emergency response readiness.

Mayor Joe Ganim, members of the City Council, and fire department leadership attended the event alongside family, friends, and community members. The ceremony drew a large crowd, with attendees offering enthusiastic support for the new firefighters.

Fire Chief Lance Edwards said the department is still short-staffed by 15 firefighters with more recruitment soon. This new class will bolster Bridgeport’s fire department, enhancing public safety and emergency services throughout the city. The ceremony concluded with a standing ovation, as the graduates prepared to begin their assignments across various fire stations, ready to protect and serve the community.

