Bridgeport News: Police Seek Information in Hit-and-Run That Critically Injured Local Man

On November 22, 2024, at approximately 6:36PM, the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center received several calls for a motor vehicle versus a pedestrian collision/evading. The callers reported a pedestrian was struck at the intersection of Fairfield Avenue and State Street Extension. Bridgeport Fire Engine 7, American Medical Response (AMR), and Bridgeport Police Officers were dispatched to the location. Bridgeport Police Officers arrived on scene and observed Bridgeport Firefighters rendering aide to an unconscious male lying on the ground.

AMR arrived shortly after and transported the male to Bridgeport Hospital. After a preliminary investigation, it was determined an unknown vehicle was traveling east on Fairfield Avenue and struck the male pedestrian in the intersection and fled the scene in an unknown direction. The male pedestrian was identified as a 44-year-old Bridgeport resident, and he’s listed in critical condition. The Bridgeport Police Serious Crash Investigation Team is currently trying to obtain video footage of the collision/evading.

Anyone with information about the serious collision/evading can contact Sergeant Darryl Wilson at (203) 576-7640 or the Bridgeport Police TIPS Hotline at (203) 576-TIPS. Sergeant Darryl Wilson can also be reached at Darryl.Wilson@bridgeportct.gov.