Bridgeport News: Firefighter Injured, Six Displaced in Early Morning Bridgeport Blaze

Nov 17, 2024

At around 4:35 a.m., the Bridgeport Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 555 Capitol Avenue. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered flames at the rear of the building. During the initial fire attack, a firefighter was struck by falling debris, prompting a mayday alert. The firefighter was evaluated at St. Vincent’s Medical Center and has since been cleared for full duty. Six adults affected by the fire are receiving assistance from the Red Cross, and the Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating the incident.

