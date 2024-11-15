Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Vehicle Stop Leads to Drug Arrest

ByAlex

Nov 14, 2024

On November 13, 2024, Officer Fischetti, assisted by Officers Almeida and Lewin, conducted a vehicle stop in the 100 block of Savoy Street for motor vehicle violations. During the stop, officers identified Kelvin Arroyo-Olivo in possession of 16 bags of marijuana, packaged for street sale.

Officers seized 2.61 pounds of marijuana, $720 in cash, and a small digital scale. Arroyo-Olivo faces charges for improper parking, possession with intent to sell, and operation of a drug factory. His bond was set at $25,000.

By Alex

Related Post

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Rollover Crash!

Nov 14, 2024 Alex
Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT DOMESTIC VIOLENCE UNIT WARRANT SWEEP

Nov 14, 2024 Alex
Bridgeport Stamford

Stamford Man Arrested Following Traffic Stop Incident on I-95 in Bridgeport

Nov 13, 2024 Alex

Leave a Reply

You missed

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Vehicle Stop Leads to Drug Arrest

Nov 14, 2024 Alex
Uncategorized

Post Road Crash

Nov 14, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Rollover Crash!

Nov 14, 2024 Alex
Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT DOMESTIC VIOLENCE UNIT WARRANT SWEEP

Nov 14, 2024 Alex