Bridgeport News: Vehicle Stop Leads to Drug Arrest

On November 13, 2024, Officer Fischetti, assisted by Officers Almeida and Lewin, conducted a vehicle stop in the 100 block of Savoy Street for motor vehicle violations. During the stop, officers identified Kelvin Arroyo-Olivo in possession of 16 bags of marijuana, packaged for street sale.

Officers seized 2.61 pounds of marijuana, $720 in cash, and a small digital scale. Arroyo-Olivo faces charges for improper parking, possession with intent to sell, and operation of a drug factory. His bond was set at $25,000.