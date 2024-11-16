ARREST OF AKI JOHNSON FOR RISK OF INJURY TO A CHILD STRANGULATION AND SEX ASSAULT 3RD

On September 5th, 2024, the Bridgeport Police Department (BPD) received a complaint from a teenage female victim who reported being sexually assaulted by a suspect on the east side of Bridgeport. The BPD’s Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) took charge of the investigation and quickly identified the suspect.

SVU Detective Brian Coyne obtained an arrest warrant for 20-year-old Aki Johnson of Bridgeport CT charging him with Risk of Injury to a child, Strangulation in the 2nd Degree, and Sexual Assault in the 3rd Degree.

The bond was set at $75,000. On November 14, 2024, the US Marshal’s Violent Fugitive Task Force took Johnson into custody at his home in Bridgeport.