Randomonium (2024-11-23)

Afternoon updates from unconfirmed radio reports:

4:03pm–#Fairfield- A two car crash at Jennings and High Street.

3:40pm–#Bridgeport–Report of a car crash Denver and Maplewood Avenue.

2:28pm–#Bridgeport– Report of a car crash on Loretta Place (off Jewett Avenue).

2:04pm–#Bridgeport– Downed power lines reported on Birmingham Street.

1:37pm–#Seymour CT– A crash possibly requiring extrication on Great Hill and Meadowbrook Road.

12:52pm–#Bridgeport– Carbon Monoxide alarm going off in the 3000 block of Old Town Road. No symptoms were reported.

12:34pm–#Bridgeport– Report of a car crash on Arctic Street near William Street.

12:09pm–#Stratford– Wires and tree on fire on Sharon Road

11:35am–#Bridgeport– Fire alarm at Bridgeport Hospital on Grant Street. Apparently a false alarm.

11:01 am–#Bridgeport–Downed wires reported on Austin Street.

10:55am–#Bridgeport–Report of an odor of gas in a home in the 300 block of Ogden Street.