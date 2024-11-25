Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Marks the Opening of J&C Barber in Fairfield

Fairfield, CT – November 25, 2024 – J&C Barber, a new and welcoming barbershop located at 400 Post Road in Fairfield, officially celebrated its grand opening today with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The event was led by owner Yeimi Conti, who shared her excitement about bringing professional and personalized grooming services to the Fairfield community.

“I’m thrilled to welcome everyone to J&C Barber,” said Conti during the ceremony. “Well, I just invite everybody who likes to look good and fresh and have a new hairstyle. And right now, since we are around the holidays, I invite everybody to come in and get to know J&C Barber.”

Trained at MC in Berlin, CT, Yeimi Conti has been cutting men’s hair for over five years, building a reputation for her skill, professionalism, and warm customer service. At J&C Barber, she creates a homey and comfortable environment for clients, offering not only exceptional haircuts and grooming services but also complimentary coffee and cookies.

The barbershop provides a range of services, including haircuts, fades, beard trims, shaves, neck trims, and eyebrow grooming. J&C Barber also carries Forte hair products, a trusted brand for men’s styling needs.

The shop’s cozy atmosphere, high-quality services, and commitment to the community have already begun attracting locals. Conti looks forward to growing her business and becoming a pillar of the Fairfield community.

To book an appointment, call (475) 850-2173. Walk-ins are also welcome. Follow J&C Barber on social media for updates and promotions.