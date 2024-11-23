Town and Chamber to Host Annual Holiday “Shop & Stroll”

The Town of Fairfield and the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce announced today that they will co-sponsor the 12th Annual Fairfield Holiday “Shop & Stroll” on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, from 6-9 PM. Participating shops will stay open late and offer an assortment of hors d’oeuvres and seasonal refreshments, while traveling carolers and musicians from local schools fill the air with holiday cheer. “This is a great opportunity to support our local businesses and get your holiday shopping done while enjoying a fun night out with family or friends,” said Director of Community & Economic Development Mark Barnhart. Fairfield Chamber of Commerce President Beverly Balaz added, “The Chamber of Commerce is happy to be partnering with the Town on this festive event as it will give our businesses another opportunity to open their doors to the community, meet new customers from surrounding towns and together, help celebrate the holiday season with a wonderful shopping experience!”

Additionally, Mr. Barnhart called on residents and non-residents to take advantage of special shopping opportunities during “Small Business Saturday” on Saturday, November 30, immediately following Thanksgiving. The Town and Chamber of Commerce will sponsor a welcome station at the Fairfield University Store from 10 AM to 1 PM on that day, offering complimentary “Shop Small” canvas shopping bags, courtesy of American Express, and other free goodies while supplies last. “The Town is pleased to serve as a neighborhood champion for this event,” Barnhart said. “’Small Business Saturday’ is a terrific opportunity to kick off the holiday season by remembering the small businesses that help make Fairfield special, and we encourage everyone to ‘Shop Small’ throughout the year, but especially during this festive time of year.”