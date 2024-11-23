Software Scams

Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Nov 22, 2024

A senior citizen in the Norwalk area was recently scammed out of thousands of dollars after being contacted by someone posing as a Microsoft representative about a software renewal issue. The scammer convinced the victim to withdraw over $10,000 from their bank account and deliver the cash in a package, which was later picked up directly from their home. Another victim in the Milford area fell victim to a similar scam earlier last week.

Residents are urged to be extremely cautious of software or computer scams, especially those that request fees, demand cash payments, or encourage secrecy. If you have been a victim of this type of scam or any fraud, please contact the authorities. For emergencies, call 911. For non-emergencies, reach dispatch at (203) 854-3000 or the Detective Bureau at (203) 854-3011.

Tip Lines:

  • Norwalk Police Tip Line: (203) 854-3111
  • Submit anonymous internet tips at www.norwalkpd.com.
  • Send anonymous text tips by typing “NORWALKPD” followed by your message and sending it to TIP411 (847411).

