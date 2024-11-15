SOLVED COLD CASE – ARREST OF YOUSSEF MOHAMMED FOR AGGRAVATED SEX ASSAULT IN THE 1ST DEGREE

On October 16, 2024, Detective Ean Smith from the Bridgeport Police Department’s (BPD) Major Crimes Identification Unit advised BPD Detective Polite of (SVU) Special Victim’s Unit that he received a CODIS DNA hit notification from the State of CT on October 10 dated back to 2014, 10 years ago.

CODIS (Combined DNA Index System), is a national database that law enforcement uses to store and compare DNA profiles. CODIS is a tool that combines forensic science and computer technology to help solve crimes. The CODIS hit was a match for 27-year-old Youssef Mohammed.

The case was closed in 2021 due to the Statute of Limitations with no known suspects or DNA at the time. Det. Polite was able to locate the victim and talk about the case and she was completely ecstatic and pleased with our findings and advised that she would like to move forward with the investigation. The victim advised that she was also a victim of Human Trafficking and stated that she was praying about this incident in recent weeks because she didn’t know what happened with this case.

On October 22, 2024, an arrest warrant was signed for Youssef Mohammed charging him with Sexual Assault in the First Degree and Aggravated Sexual Assault in the First Degree.

Youssef Mohammed was habeas from Corrigan Correctional Institute (Montville, CT) and on 11/01/24, Youssef Mohammed was arraigned in court and issued a Bond for $200,000.