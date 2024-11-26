Traffic Advisory – Pequot Running Club Thanksgiving Day Road Race on Thursday, November 28, 2024

The Pequot Running Club of Fairfield will be holding their annual Thanksgiving

Day 5-mile road race and 2.6-mile walk this Thursday, November 28, 2024.



The event kicks off in Southport and the road race will initially enter Westport

town limits from Pequot Avenue/Beachside Avenue. It then travels north on Sasco

Creek Road, east on Greens Farms Road, northwest on Clapboard Hill Road, south on

Maple Avenue South, west on Greens Farms Road, south on New Creek Road and

then east on Beachside Avenue until the race again enters Southport on Pequot

Avenue.

A map of the route has been included along with this release.

The event is scheduled to begin promptly at 8:15am. It is estimated that

participants will have completely exited all Westport roads by approximately

10:30am. While the race is traveling through town, residents and motorists can expect

temporary road closures and associated traffic delays. Please alter any travel plans

accordingly, allowing extra time for delays caused by the event, and/or seek alternate

routes around the area wherever possible.