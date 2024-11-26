Norwalk News: Norwalk Police Conducting Seat Belt Enforcement

The Norwalk Police Department will be proactively conducting traffic enforcement for seat belt violations leading up to and during the holiday season. Please be cognizant of all passengers in your car, especially children and the elderly. They may need guidance with certain safety measures such as seatbelts.

As a driver, the passengers’ safety is your responsibility, so please ensure everyone is buckled in. A motor vehicle accident may not be in your control, but using a seatbelt is. Be safe, keep your passengers safe, and enjoy a great holiday season.

This is a roving enforcement initiative, not fixed checkpoints. The dates we will be conducting the enforcement action are: Friday 11/29/24 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Saturday 11/30/24 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM, and Monday 12/2/24 from 7:00 AM to 11:00 AM.