Holiday Fire Leaves Many Homeless in Bridgeport

ByStephen Krauchick

Nov 28, 2024

At 6:56 p.m., firefighters responded to a third-floor apartment fire on the 700 block of Hallett Street. The blaze, which started in the oven, quickly spread to the walls and floors. Firefighters used handlines and opened up walls and floors to extinguish hotspots and contain the fire.

One resident was treated on the scene by AMR for burn injuries, though no further injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Bridgeport Fire Marshal’s Office. The Red Cross is assisting the displaced families by providing emergency shelter and essential supplies.

This incident comes as a stark reminder of the importance of fire safety during the holiday season. Stay connected with DoingItLocal for updates and information.

2024-11-28@6:56pm–#Bridgeport CT–

