DoingItLocal

On the evening of December 10, Bridgeport Officers Salce and Rrapi were patrolling the Hollow area when they stopped a speeding vehicle on Harral Avenue for lacking a front license plate. The driver, identified as 35-year-old Felix Manuel Delvalle of Bridgeport, was found to be uninsured and acting suspiciously. During a safety pat-down, officers recovered a loaded Ruger handgun with six rounds of ammunition, later confirmed as stolen in 2018.

Delvalle was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal possession of a firearm, theft of a firearm, failure to display license plates, and operating without insurance. His bond was set at $75,000.