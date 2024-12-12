DoingItLocal

Bridgeport Man Arrested with Stolen Handgun During Traffic Stop

Dec 12, 2024

On the evening of December 10, Bridgeport Officers Salce and Rrapi were patrolling the Hollow area when they stopped a speeding vehicle on Harral Avenue for lacking a front license plate. The driver, identified as 35-year-old Felix Manuel Delvalle of Bridgeport, was found to be uninsured and acting suspiciously. During a safety pat-down, officers recovered a loaded Ruger handgun with six rounds of ammunition, later confirmed as stolen in 2018.

Delvalle was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal possession of a firearm, theft of a firearm, failure to display license plates, and operating without insurance. His bond was set at $75,000.

