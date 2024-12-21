DoingItLocal

18-year-old Dylan Cruz-Tillery of Queens NY has turned himself in for an extraditable warrant out of Bridgeport Connecticut for the October 29, 2024, shooting that occurred inside the Marina Dining Hall at the University of Bridgeport.

The shooting injured one juvenile victim who was treated at an area hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm. This was a targeted shooting where Cruz-Tillery was familiar with the victim and had prior communication with him via social media.

On the date of the incident, the shooting created an immediate lockdown at the university with a large security and police response. A firearm and several other items of evidentiary value were located, secured, and ultimately processed by the Bridgeport Police Department’s Major Crime Unit. The lockdown was lifted early the following morning.

Dylan Cruz-Tillery’s warrant is for Assault in the 1st Degree and Carrying a Pistol without a Permit. The bond was set at $250,000 according to a previous press release.