DoingItLocal

Bridgeport, CT – Mayor Ganim and the Office of Emergency Management advise all residents to be cautious from 12:00 PM of December 21st through 12:00 PM of December 24th as a period of intense cold will be in the Bridgeport area resulting in very low wind chill values that are forecasted to be below zero. Residents may utilize the below checklist as a guide to safety during cold weather:

Check heating devices.

Do not use a stove or oven to heat your home due to potential gas, carbon monoxide, and fire hazards.

If using a generator, please follow manufacturing instructions given with packaging and do not use indoors.

Ensure that pets are brought inside.

Watch for ice on pipes and ground cover.

Bundle up if you must go outside.

Check on elderly neighbors and family members during colder temperatures.

Mayor Ganim stated, “With the impending winter weather, I would like to reassure Bridgeport residents that everyone’s safety is paramount. I encourage residents to take necessary steps to stay warm during the drop in temperatures while checking on their loved ones and neighbors as we prepare for the next few winter months.”

Warming Centers

Senior Centers (Open only weekdays):

Black Rock Senior Center – 2676 Fairfield Avenue, (9:00am-3:00pm)

East Side Senior Center – 268 Putnam Street, (9:00am-3:00pm)

Eisenhower Senior Center – 307 Golden Hill Street, (9:00am-3:00pm)

North End Bethany Senior Center – 20 Thorme Street, (9:00am- 3:00pm)

GBT Station

710 Water Street, Mon- Fri (9am-9pm)

Bridgeport Public Library Branches:

Main Branch – 925 Broad Street, Mon & Tues (10:00am-6:00pm), Wed & Thurs (12:00pm-8:00pm), Fri & Sat (10:00am-5:00pm). Sunday (Closed).

Black Rock Branch – 2705 Fairfield Avenue, Mon & Tues (10:00am-6:00pm), Wed & Thurs (10:00am-6:00pm), Fri & Sat (10:00am-5:00pm). Sunday (Closed).

Newfield Branch – 755 Central Avenue, Mon & Tues (10:00am-6:00pm), Wed & Thurs (11:00am- 7:00pm), Fri & Sat (10:00am-5:00pm). Sunday (Closed).

North Branch – 3455 Madison Avenue, Mon, Tues & Wed (10:00am-6:00pm), Thurs (12:00pm- 8:00pm), Fri & Sat (10:00am-5:00pm) Sunday (Closed).

Beardsley Branch – 2536 East Main Street, Mon (10:00am-6:00pm), Tues (12:00pm-8:00pm) Wed (10:00am-8:00pm) Thurs (10:00am-8:00pm), Fri & Sat (10:00am-5:00pm) Sunday (Closed).

East Side Branch – Temporarily closed for renovations

South End Community Center- Overnight Stay/Case Worker Support

650 Park Ave– Open 24/7

Limited overnight capacity

Snow Related Emergencies

During snowstorms, resident may call the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center hotline at 203-579-3800 with any snow emergencies. If residents suffer a loss of electricity, call the United Illuminating customer hotline at 800-722-5584. Both numbers are for 24-hour emergency service. Any immediate danger to life and health issues, please call 9-1-1.

For the latest updates and information about the snowstorm, residents are asked to check and follow the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center X account (formally known as Twitter) and Facebook.