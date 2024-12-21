DoingItLocal

A string of vehicle break-ins continues to affect local communities, with incidents reported in Trumbull and Stratford early this morning, following a series of similar crimes in Bridgeport earlier this week. The Trumbull Police Department responded to over 20 vehicles that had their windows smashed overnight between December 19 and 20, 2024. Authorities are urging residents to take extra precautions to prevent such crimes, reminding everyone to remove valuables and key fobs from their vehicles and report any suspicious activity to the police.

This morning, another wave of vehicle break-ins was reported in Stratford. Between 5:00 and 5:30 a.m. on December 20, 2024, multiple vehicles were targeted in the parking lots of the Target on Hawley Lane and Big Y. The thieves appeared to have struck several cars, breaking windows to steal personal items. These incidents come on the heels of similar vehicle vandalism reported in Bridgeport earlier this week. On December 17, at the University of Bridgeport, 5-6 vehicles were broken into, and two days later, on December 19, a string of break-ins occurred on Middle Street. While it’s unclear if the incidents in Bridgeport, Trumbull, and Stratford are connected, the frequency of these crimes has raised concerns throughout the region. Local authorities are intensifying their investigations and reminding residents to stay vigilant and take steps to protect their vehicles from theft.