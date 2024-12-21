DoingItLocal

As a result of the criminal investigation led by the Bridgeport Police Department’s Homicide Squad, Detective Jeffrey Holtz, under the direction of Sergeant Pasquale Feola, was able to secure an arrest warrant for 34-year-old Terence Jermaine Gallimore charging him for the August 17, 2024, murder of 28-year-old Brandaja Azjree Florence Winston and the non-fatal shooting of a 30-year-old Bridgeport man.

Gallimore is currently in DOC custody on unrelated domestic violence charges. A habeas corpus petition was filed with the court on December 19, 2024. Gallimore was brought before the court this morning and served with an outstanding warrant charging him for his direct involvement in the murder of Brandaja Winston and the non-fatal shooting of another male victim who will remain unidentified at this time.

The arrest warrant charges Terence Gallimore with Murder, Conspiracy to Commit Murder, Assault in the 1st Degree, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Illegal Possession of Weapons in a Motor Vehicle, and Illegal Possession of an Assault Weapon. Bond is court set at 2 million dollars. 30% of the bail amount must be deposited in cash directly with the court in order to secure a release. Gallimore is scheduled to be arraigned at Bridgeport Superior Court this morning.

The Office of the States Attorney – Bridgeport Judicial District continues to work closely with our Police Department to provide legal advice, prosecute criminal cases, and uphold justice within the community we both serve. The strong partnership we have with State’s Attorney Joseph Corradino and his team is closely linked to the high clearance rate for homicides in our jurisdiction and the successful prosecution of violent criminals.