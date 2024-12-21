DoingItLocal

On 12/19/2024 Officers Montero, Salce, and Harry responded to the area of Madison Ave and Capitol Ave on speedy information of four parties with firearms inside of a nearby liquor store. Upon responding to the area they located the four suspects walking in the parking lot of TD Bank. The suspects fled from the parking lot attempting to evade Officers. While fleeing, arrestee Ramiz Stevenson aged 18 from Bridgeport was observed throwing a firearm over the fence of a nearby home. Ramiz Stevenson was taken into custody after a brief foot chase on Capitol Ave. The firearm, a black Glock .40Cal pistol with a 30 round extended magazine was located and secured. Canvassing Officers located a black backpack worn by one of the suspects in the rear yard of a home on Capitol Ave. Inside of the backpack was a short barrel AR-style pistol with no serial markings (ghost gun) and a magazine loaded with 20 rounds of 5.56 ammunition. Officers on Cleveland Ave were able to capture a 14 year old juvenile suspect and he was charged accordingly.

Ramiz Stevenson was charged with:

53-20x- Possession of large capacity magazine

29-35(a)(1)- Carrying a pistol without a permit

53a-167a- Interfering with Officers

53-21- Risk of injury to a minor

Bond $45,000