DoingItLocal

Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport

Bridgeport Police Arrest Armed Suspects, Recover Ghost Gun and Extended Magazine in Liquor Store Incident

ByAlex

Dec 20, 2024

On 12/19/2024 Officers Montero, Salce, and Harry responded to the area of Madison Ave and Capitol Ave on speedy information of four parties with firearms inside of a nearby liquor store.  Upon responding to the area they located the four suspects walking in the parking lot of TD Bank.  The suspects fled from the parking lot attempting to evade Officers.  While fleeing, arrestee Ramiz Stevenson aged 18 from Bridgeport was observed throwing a firearm over the fence of a nearby home.  Ramiz Stevenson was taken into custody after a brief foot chase on Capitol Ave.  The firearm, a black Glock .40Cal pistol with a 30 round extended magazine was located and secured.  Canvassing Officers located a black backpack worn by one of the suspects in the rear yard of a home on Capitol Ave. Inside of the backpack was a short barrel AR-style pistol with no serial markings (ghost gun) and a magazine loaded with 20 rounds of 5.56 ammunition.  Officers on Cleveland Ave were able to capture a 14 year old juvenile suspect and he was charged accordingly.

Ramiz Stevenson was charged with:

     53-20x- Possession of large capacity magazine

     29-35(a)(1)- Carrying a pistol without a permit

     53a-167a- Interfering with Officers

     53-21- Risk of injury to a minor

Bond $45,000

By Alex

Related Post

Bridgeport

ARREST MADE IN DEADLY AUGUST 2024 SHOOTING ON STRATFORD AVENUE

Dec 20, 2024 Alex
Bridgeport Stratford Trumbull

Vehicle Break-Ins Surge Across Multiple Towns in Recent Days

Dec 20, 2024 Alex
Bridgeport

Mayor Ganim and The City of Bridgeport Emergency Operations Activate Cold Weather Protocol Until December 24, 2024

Dec 20, 2024 Alex

Leave a Reply

You missed

State News

GOVERNOR LAMONT ACTIVATES CONNECTICUT’S SEVERE COLD WEATHER PROTOCOL EFFECTIVE SATURDAY AFTERNOON

Dec 20, 2024 Alex
Bridgeport

Bridgeport Police Arrest Armed Suspects, Recover Ghost Gun and Extended Magazine in Liquor Store Incident

Dec 20, 2024 Alex
Bridgeport

ARREST MADE IN DEADLY AUGUST 2024 SHOOTING ON STRATFORD AVENUE

Dec 20, 2024 Alex
Bridgeport Stratford Trumbull

Vehicle Break-Ins Surge Across Multiple Towns in Recent Days

Dec 20, 2024 Alex